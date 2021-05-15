Piqué promotes historic La Liga agreement in the US: “I hope we can go and play in the future”

While the 2020/2021 season is disputed and three teams could lift the trophy, The league and the ESPN network signed a historic contract for the next eight years and Gerard Piqué He participated in the launch together with Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish championship.

“I am extremely happy and excited that LaLiga is partnering with ESPN, who are the best. Our fans are going to be thrilled to see every game on ESPN in America. Whenever we have had the opportunity to travel there to play, the experience has been tremendously good. I hope we can go to play in the future ”, said Gerard Piqué at the press conference.

According to El Mundo de España, La Liga will receive approximately $ 150 in each of the eight years agreed. The conference was moderated by Fernando Palomo, ESPN narrator, with the company from Tebas, Piqué and also Stephen Ross, executive of Relevent Sports Group and partner of La Liga in the US.

“Promoting LaLiga in the US and Canada is very important for the clubs and the players. America is the leader in everything it does, and in sport as well. The more we penetrate that market, the more impact we will have there and that will make us all more popular there. This is great news for all of us. In Spain our main characteristic is the talent of the players ”, added Piqué, in statements collected by Marca.

The FC Barcelona defender appreciated the growth of teams like Levante, which they could not beat this week, and appreciated what has been achieved by teams like Sevilla: “Every year there are more clubs that can try to get closer to the top and for us it is more difficult.”

And in the same vein, Javier Tebas took advantage of the showcase to leave a message with fury to Florentino Pérez on the subject of the Super League: “Football is alive, not like what the Super League say.” He also added that in eight years La Liga will be very close to the Premier League.

Also read: “His plans do not go through Portugal”, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent ruled out Sporting