Gerard Piqué, Barcelona footballer and president of Kosmos, organizing company of the Davis cup, is “pessimistic” with the possibility that this year the tennis competition can be held in Madrid at the end of November, as originally planned.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. We try to be aware of what the Higher Sports Council says about whether we can hold the competition and I look a little pessimistic because a Davis Cup without people in the stands is difficult,” said Piqué.

The final phase of Davis cup, which is scheduled to be disputed with 18 teams at the facilities of the Caja Mágica de Madrid, same scenario as in 2019, it is initially set from November 23-30.

“There are different opinions and nobody is sure that it will be with people or that it will be behind closed doors. With the weeks we will have more clarity. We must be prepared, we have to work with the team from home, but we must be prepared for if we end up organizing it, “said Piqué, during an interview on the El Partidazo program #ReturnWin, by Movistar.

Huge economic impact

In the midst of the health crisis for COVID-19, the viability of a tournament like the Davis Cup seems complicated by the logistics of receiving 18 selections, each with players, coaching staff and companions. In addition, in numbers, in 2019 the Davis Cup generated directly 600 jobs expressly for the championship dispute.

Without an audience in the stands, the economic impact in Madrid would be minimal. In 2019 the organization estimated that impact at 50 million euros taking into account the accommodation, transportation, meals, shopping and leisure. 26% of the spectators came from different parts of Spain and 15% from abroad, and it was calculated that per day, on average, each spectator made an average expense of 193 euros and in the case of residents outside the Community of Madrid, it was left 579 euros on your stay.

