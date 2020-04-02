He Andorra, whose maximum shareholder is Gerard Piqué, is analyzing how to make a salary cut. Something that many other clubs will also have to do. Second B, although there are also entities of First, how Barcelona Y Athletic, which have to take advantage of these measures. The Andorran club is just agreeing to a decrease in salaries with the players and employees of the first team due to the health crisis in the coronavirus.

“It is true that we are talking to the players and also employees to carry out a salary reduction. It was a mutually agreed decision and the truth is that everyone has reacted quite well. It is a collective initiative and Gerard Piqué has not proposed anything to us, but it is true that he is always up to date with what is happening in the club”, Acknowledged Jaume Nogués, sports director of Andorra.

ERTE cannot be performed, at this time, in the Principality of Andorra. “This reduction in wages is an act of solidarity. These things have to be understood because the club stops depositing money and cannot count on the resources it had. This month the players have received their full salary and this measure would be for the following and while this confinement forced by the coronavirus lasts ”.

The percent of the sale is not yet closed. “The percentage will be the same for everyone. It is not 50%, 45% or 40% as published. It must be done from a minimum and it will be a discount proportional to the salary of each one. It will not be so high a percent. We are all in good disposition and everyone wants to contribute in this situation. The club is in good hands and there are also good people who are very sensitive to everything that is happening. ”

The team led by Nacho Castro each maintains his confinement and He hopes to resume the competition when the RFEF and the Spanish Government decide.

“Gerard Piqué is aware of everything that happens to the club. He loves it, but he doesn’t negotiate with the players and the employees. That’s what I’m here for. It was an initiative of the club’s management and not of the property, ”said Jaume Nogués.