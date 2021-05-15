Piqué hangs a canvas in Madrid to promote the Davis Cup with a clear political message

The footballer Gerard Piqué. (Photo: GTRES)

The FC Barcelona center-back and CEO of Kosmos Tennis, Gerard Piqué, along with the rest of the Davis Cup organizing team, has hung a canvas on the buildings of Madrid’s Gran Vía to promote the next edition of the tennis tournament.

To announce the event, the Catalan footballer has done as usual: giving a lot to talk about.

“In Madrid we are from the right and from the reverse. The Davis Cup is back ”, you can read. Of all those words written in capital letters, two have stood out for their size: right.

This canvas arrives in the capital 10 days after the elections to the Community of Madrid in which the ‘popular’ Isabel Díaz Ayuso swept by obtaining 65 seats and more than 1.6 million votes. The PP has in its hand to govern together with the 13 deputies that Vox took out.

The final phase of the Davis Cup, which will be played at the Caja Mágica, will be held from November 25 to December 5 and will consist of several eliminatory rounds and the decisive crosses. Spain aspires to revalidate the title it won in 2019.

