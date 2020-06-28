He Barcelona It is not through its best moment. The culé team is experiencing an important institutional crisis which is also adding a sports one. While Gerard Piqué tries to divert the focus to the referees and the alleged aid that Real Madrid, the Barça team receive is still leaving important points in the fight for the title garter belt.

The arrival of Quique Setién to the Barcelona bench meant a change and a return to the style implanted by Cruyff and retaken by Guardiola. However, the results and the image they don’t say the same thing. Against Celta they punctured again and the Barcelona fans may lose finish losing the advantage they had before the break with the Whites. His season is not being a good one and the refereeing performances, as much as Gerard Piqué says otherwise, are not among the factors.

The least goalscorer Messi

Despite being the indisputable leader and the only one along with Ter Stegen who is saved from the bad season that the team is curdling, Messi he is not in his highest scoring year. The Argentine star has 21 goals in the league, figures not comparable to those used in recent years. It is true that he insists on all kinds of tasks and that the team depends on him more than he should.

25 points lost away from home

The figures of Barcelona at home are really alarming. The Catalans have a hard time winning away from their stadium, where 25 points out of 48 possible. The image of the team in all its games played outside the Camp Nou this year has not been anything good, despite scoring in a game, such as against Mallorca. There are three teams that present better numbers away from home than they do: Real Madrid, Seville and Atlético.

It has no bench

Sports planning has not been the best either. The high salary mass and the waste in transfers has conditioned not having a wardrobe. The culés have a short and veteran squad and Setién has to pull players like Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig, from the quarry, to solve their problems.

Too flimsy behind

Piqué should perhaps be self-critical rather than pointing directly at the referees. Barça disconnects from games easily and rivals create a lot of danger with little. Without going any further, this season 33 goals have been conceded in the League, in 32 days. Not even Ter Stegen’s consistent good performances have been able to prevent them from averaging just over one goal conceded per game.

Without character in large stadiums

The Catalans are choking on games away from home, but especially on large stages. Only in the Metropolitan have they managed to win and it was with a goal from Messi in a decaf game. In San Mamés, Mestalla and Bernabéu could not score, while in Sánchez Pizjuán and Anoeta they did not pass the tie. They still have to visit La Cerámica.