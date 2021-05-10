Piqué entangled in the Real Madrid arbitration controversy

One of the images left by the epilogue of Real Madrid – Seville was that of Zinedine Zidane Y Toni Kroos asking for explanations Martinez Munuera for that Militao penalty That made the game very difficult for them.

Although the footballer was separated (under risk of sanction), the coach and the referee talked for a few moments. Zidane later explained at the press conference that the arguments the referee gave him did not convince him at all, and in part it is because the rule has changed compared to last season: from voluntariness to unnaturalness Of action.

The scene, beyond the content, formally was very powerful. Many saw that image as an example of pressure towards refereesAlthough Zidane is not the first coach to ask for explanations after a game. It is common for coaches, especially if they have been harmed in an action, to ask.

This scene occurs at a critical time in the season. In the absence of three days, four teams compete for the title, with Barcelona among them. And here the psychological factor comes into play: in that sense, Gerard Piqué is the Ballon d’Or. Few better than the central culé know what it is to handle the media and social threads to submit to his designs the arbitration function or create, at the very least, a current of favorable opinion.

For this reason, not without a certain irony, he sent a message on Twitter in response to that scene between Zidane, Kroos and the referee: “By talking, people are understood.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid face the last three league games tied at 75 points, two behind Athletic.