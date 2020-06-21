© .

Gerard Piqué could be penalized several games for ensuring that The league I was lost watching the first two days post-coronavirus of the Real Madrid.

Although Piqué did not literally say that the referees and VAR, as happened against Valencia, are helping the white club, but he did seem to speak with irony.

The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) could enter automatically after the speech of the Barça defender. And if he did, they would have to argue very well why and if they finally end up penalizing him. Piqué’s words were impeccable and he said the right ones so as not to exceed the limit.

But if the Committee enters ex officio and pays attention to Piqué’s words, the Catalan central defender could end up being sanctioned with two or three games. According to the article 117 of the code disciplinary of the RFEF, collects the ‘Attitudes of contempt or inconsideration towards the referees, managers or sports authorities’

« Addressing the referees, managers or sports authorities in terms or with attitudes of contempt or inconsideration whenever the action does not constitute a more serious offense, will be sanctioned with a suspension of two to three games or for a period of up to one month, » says the rule.

Piqué in a match with Barcelona