At the foot of the Sánchez Pizjuán field, Gerard Piqué He sent a poisoned message to the arbitration that Real Madrid receives and that makes it seem « very difficult » to the Barça central defender that Barcelona can win the League. The tactic is nothing new, it was used in its day Pep Guardiola in the 11/12 season when he warned that « We will not win this League, but we will compete ». A method with which Sampedor’s did not mention the referees either, but his message went along the same lines.

“It will be very difficult to win this League, because it does not depend on us. I see it difficult for Real Madrid to lose points, seeing how these two days have gone will be difficult », lamented Gerard Piqué after Barcelona was unable to undo the initial 0-0 in the visit to Sánchez Pizjuán and thus left the leadership in the hands of Real Madrid. Those words may cost the Barca central defender a penalty since, although he did not explicitly accuse, the message was clear: for Piqué, the referees are favoring the Whites in the resumption of the League.

A complaint that is nothing new. The Barça central defender has copied the method that Guardiola already applied when he was on the Camp Nou bench. It was the 11/12 season and the coach of Sampedor, in a brief press conference after beating Atlético de Madrid and following in the wake of Real Madrid, simply said: « We will not win this League, but we will compete ».

A few words that came from the coach thinking about what had happened hours before in the duel of Real Madrid, who beat Rayo in a game not without controversy and with which the azulgranas returned to denounce a favorable treatment of the referees to those of Chamartín.