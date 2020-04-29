Father and son, invited yesterday from the program ‘El Hormiguero’ by video call

Both tell how they carry the confinement and share some of their pikes

The Sainz were last night guests of El hormiguero ‘and participated, from home, in the series of interviews that the program is doing to liven up the confinement. Both carry competitiveness in their blood and share their day to day, full of fun pikes between them.

It had been many years since the family had spent so much time together at home and Sainz Sr. admits that these weeks have been both fantastic moments and moments of tension.

“You can imagine that in this confinement, the coexistence that has developed in the family has had fantastic moments and moments of tension, how could it be otherwise,” admits Carlos, who admits that he remains in shape to be prepared for a possible Dakar in 2021.

Father and son share that these days they are training more than they should. The rally driver complains that Carlos is often late for meals because he spends too much time in his small gym at home.

“There are people for whom we have to wait to eat, I don’t look at anyone,” says the rally driver.

“If I’m late, it’s for a reason. I train more than him, that’s why I’m late for meals. He is lazy. To eat, he is always punctual “, assures Carlos Jr.

After that, the pique between them has begun. “My son sucks a lot,” admits Carlos.

“The other day he tried to teach me a neck exercise and I say, ‘Dad, don’t show me neck, I already know a little bit,'” the McLaren rider complains.

“What’s this about going around a circuit all the time? All the while the same curve, if you stop three meters later. When they enter the curve, they have a place in case they leave, “jokes Carlos Sr..

“In Monaco, for example, going at 300 kilometers / hour is not done by everyone, especially since your Dakar car does not exceed 180 kilometers / hour“recalls the McLaren driver.

“As I took the Dakar car to Monaco, come on … you find out. I jump down from the cornice bridge into the pool, “Carlos Sr. threatens to finish.

