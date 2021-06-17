Piqu ‘signs’ Thiem: opens an agency for the representation of athletes

Updated 06/17/2021 – 10:28

Kosmos, the representation company chaired by Gerard Pique, has created a athletes representation line, whose first great figure to be the Austrian tennis player Dominique Thiem, winner of the 2020 US Open.

“We are very excited about this project. Many people linked to sport have been working within Kosmos for many years and specialized in different key areas in the development of an athlete’s career. We know what is important for the active player and for his future, because many of us are or have been “, says Gerard Piqu, president of Kosmos.

Is new division will be headed by former tennis player Galo Blanco, who also becomes the agent of the Austrian Dominic Thiem, number five in the world and with whom he had already worked as a coach in 2018. Blanco was the company’s competition director, since Albert Costa will now take over. “I am very happy that Galo is part of the team again. He has been a very close person to me and my family, even when he stopped being my coach. The season has not started as I would have liked, I am working very hard to get back to the level of the end of 2020, and incorporating Galo and the rest of the Kosmos team with us can bring us many positive things, “says Thiem.

“I am especially excited to start this project with Domi. We have known each other for a long time and I had the opportunity to work with him throughout 2018. There has always been a very good relationship and I think that will make us once again form, together with his sports team, his family and Kosmos, a great team.“, he adds Galo Blanco.

Kosmos intends that its involvement with its clients go beyond the discussion of contracts and offer a comprehensive service to athletes. where, in addition to the representation, commercial and public relations part, they will be provided with sports, legal and financial advice.

Piqu continues to grow as a businessman Kosmos already owns Andorra FC, a club that it acquired in the summer of 2018.

Thiem is the only ‘NextGEN’ tennis player with a big in their showcases and also appears solo on the list of Grand Slam tournament winners outside of the ‘Big Three’ (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic) in the last five seasons.