Pippen pokes at Phil Jackson: “I preferred Kukoc for being white”

Scottie Pippen messes it up again. Lately, he’s been a regular in public opinion and the world of social media. He is promoting a book that he is going to release this year and that recounts his experiences as a player. As a professional, Pippen has a long sports career, in which he established himself as one of the best forwards in history and one of the best defenders ever. He won six champion rings, all with the Bulls, alongside two historic names like Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson. In fact, they were the only three men who were in each and every one of all those championships, forging one of the greatest dynasties of all time.

Pippen has spoken of his former technician. He has been interviewed on the Dan Patrick Show, where he has referenced one of the darkest episodes in Bulls history. In 1994, in the third game of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Bulls and Knicks were tied on the scoreboard. It was the Bulls’ first year post Jordan, and the Chicago team achieved 57 victories and far exceeded expectations, which predicted a collapse of epic dimensions. However, They showed their faces and were 2-0 down against Pat Riley’s all-powerful and shameless Knicks, which used techniques that not even the Bad Boys of Detroit had dared to use.

In that third game and with a draw in the light, Phil Jackson chose Toni Kukoc and not Scottie Pippen for the winning shot, something that greatly angered the forward. who refused to jump onto the court and watched from the bench as his teammate made it 2-1 in the tie, with a historical shot for aesthetics and narrative. More than 25 years later, Pippen has assured Dan Patrick that the Zen Master made that decision because Kukoc was white. “Was Phil Jackson a racist?” Asked the interlocutor. “Oh yes,” Pippen would reply jokingly. A bold new statement that will give a lot to talk about and new headlines that do nothing but circulate on Twitter. For a change.