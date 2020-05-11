Scottie Pippen starred in one of the most rebellious episodes in NBA as he left the 1994 playoff game he faced Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks when there were a few seconds left. It was the season after the first retirement of Michael Jordan basketball and Phil Jackson decided to dispense with Pippen in a final play, giving prominence to Toni Kukoc. “I wish it had never happened, but I would do the exact same thing again,” he said. The Last Dance the eaves. “I felt like Phil was insulting me with that decision,” he says in words collected by SportsYahoo. The Bulls won that game, but lost series 3-4.

