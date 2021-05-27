Pippa Middleton leaves the formalities behind and takes a scooter ride

Without losing her understated and elegant style, Pippa Middleton amuses herself during a scooter ride through the streets of London.

Happiness is always obvious, and in the case of Pippa Middleton who has such an expressive gaze, it is clear that at this point in her life she feels quite content.

Pippa Middleton takes her newborn baby for a stroller

For her outing, Pippa chose a double-breasted coat made of wool by Zara that costs $ 100, Jimmy Choo trainers for $ 490 and a Lusso Borsetta crossbody bag in a dark taupe tone that sells for $ 79.

Kate Middleton’s sister is not interested in following trends, but feeling comfortable in her clothes. This is how he has created his own style in which the jeans have been adapted to his daily life, even when they have holes in strategic points.

Pippa usually wears discreet makeup, with which she reveals her natural complexion without changing her features or accentuating any part of her face in particular. Although he is often seen with his hair down, this time he opted for a pony tail so as not to mess up during the ride.

Although he was wearing a helmet, it was not seen that he was wearing it; Although, due to the size of the accessory, it could rather be the scooter and the helmet of his son Arthur, who will be three years old in October.

Pippa has not only performed as an excellent host to charities such as Disability Snowsport UK, The British Heart Foundation and The Mary Hare School, but she has also taken time to enjoy motherhood with Arthur and their little Grace Elizabeth Jane, who was born in March of this year.

It seems that with her family, Pippa is enjoying life to the fullest; After all, she has learned to cope with being the center of attention and managed to thrive despite sharp criticism from the press for her dress and uninhibited attitude. Now it’s about things of the past and she keeps her eyes on the present to enjoy it.