The uncomfortable moment occurred while Pipe Bueno and Luisa Fernanda W announced that they are expecting their first baby.

On April 13, Luisa Fernanda W and Pipe Bueno surprised their fans with the confirmation of their pregnancy, all the details were revealed with an emotional video on Instagram; however, an awkward moment occurred that fans did not overlook.

Pipe Bueno confused Luisa Fernanda W with his ex-girlfriend!

Fans noted that Pipe was about to call Luisa by the name of his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Cediel, with whom he had a formal relationship for several years.

« I told Jes … I said to Luisa. Now yes, we are going to be dads. «

ATTENTION! Luisa Fernanda W and Pipe Bueno confirmed that they will be parents 💕 Do you remember that a few months ago in # LoSéTodo a psychic said that they would be parents? Well this happened Congratulations to this family! 🤰🏻💛 pic.twitter.com/WK2znJUf9t – I Know Everything Colombia (@LoSeTodoCol) April 14, 2020

Fortunately Pipe realized this in time and managed to correct the mistake, but fans did not overlook it and began to criticize the singer.

Do you think Pipe could continue to be in love with his ex? What would Luisa Fernanda have felt when Pipe confused her with her ex?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico