Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Nephew, Caleb, Arrested for DUI

Days after the collision, the Food Network star took to her blog and opened up about the fear she felt when she learned her loved ones were injured.

“Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention,” she wrote in a post titled “Home Sweet Home (and So Grateful),” adding, “This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt. “

“After Caleb’s ambulance left, Ladd drove himself to the hospital in Pawhuska, thinking he’d just quietly get checked out,” she continued. “He called me on his way and tried to explain what happened, at which time I promptly lost all feeling in my knees before running out the door and heading to town.”

The 52-year-old TV personality explained that her nephew broke multiple ribs, had a concussion and a few other injuries. Her husband, she shared, broke his neck in two places and would need to wear a neck brace for several weeks.

“Caleb’s back home and is doing well, thank God, and Ladd and I were able to come home yesterday afternoon,” Ree detailed. “He’s got some recovering to do, but he should be back in the saddle (figuratively and literally) before too long.”