Futsal has lost one of its historical names. One of the creators of the sport, Newton Zarani died at dawn last Monday, at the age of 93, after being hospitalized due to a stroke in a hospital in Méier, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. He, who later worked as a journalist, was married to Maria Lúcia and left three children: Charles, Ives and Michelle.

Zarani dedicated his career to Mecão and, as an athlete, he also worked at Club Municipal (Reproduction / Sportv)

Photo: Lance!

Zarani participated in the creation of futsal, of which he became one of the first federated athletes of the modality, and helped to found the Carioca Futsal Federation in 1954 (the first registered in the world). As a player, he had spells with America, his heart club, and the Club Municipal.

Then he returned to Mecão, where he served as coach, coordinator, supervisor and sports and social director, adding up to more than 20 titles.

After his end of the cycle as an athlete, Newton Zarani embraced the journalist. Initially, he worked as a radio sports commentator. However, he was marked by staying for 40 years in “Jornal dos Sports”, where he dedicated his lines to football, horseback riding, rowing, swimming, beach soccer, basketball and futsal.

America released a note of condolence, in which it highlighted its “beautiful history within the national sport”. In addition, the agent Sidney Santana decreed an official three-day mourning.

In a statement, the Club Municipal highlighted that “the importance of Newton Zarani can be measured by his victorious career as an athlete, manager and sports chronicler”. Then he regretted the “loss of his ex-athlete, who has a beautiful life path, projected in his brilliant biography”.

The Association of Sport Chroniclers of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Acerj) also expressed its regret “to those who became an icon of the sports chronicle”. The association detailed that Newton Zarani “was the only journalist invited to America’s annual ex-players party” and that he still attended the Club Municipal gym.

Former player of America, Edu Coimbra left his regret for the departure of Zarani.

“Your dignity as a man was the hallmark of your brilliant existence,” he said.

See too:

L reporter! designs duels from the start of the NFL season