With the continuous changes in society, generating new perceptions and new behaviors of people, many brands have felt the need to update their image and discourse. Whether to communicate new positions or to translate its original essence to new audiences, changing the visual identity and the proposal of a decades-old brand requires planning, market intelligence and strategy.

With 56 years of history, Copacol is a pioneer cooperative in the production of broiler chicken in the western region of Paraná and in the integrated fish system in Brazil. In addition to supplying the national market, its production breaks borders and reaches the gondolas of more than 60 countries. A brand that travels a large part of the world, and that now, renews its communication strategy.

The new visual identity repositiones and strengthens the cooperative’s presence in the domestic and foreign markets, reflecting its essence of cooperating for a better world. Thus, the brand intends to reinforce its commitment to all its stakeholders, to be a responsible, innovative, transparent organization that produces safe and healthy food.

“We are going to present our essence to the world, show our pride in being cooperative, show the care we take with the development of our employees and members, the concern for the community and the unique quality of healthy, light and tasty products that we produce every day for our customers and consumers “, highlights Copacol’s CEO, Valter Pitol.

The cooperative seeks to adapt to changes in market behavior, and for this, it carried out a study on the perception of its brand with consumers and supermarket / wholesale customers, with the objective of consolidating the cooperative as the food brand that cooperates most with people.

Within this new strategy of approaching customers and consumers, and as a way to translate this language in a unique and expressive way, the “C” was developed, an element of graphic support that reinforces the new identity and helps to strengthen perceptions about the image cooperative. This and other elements, reformulate the way in which the brand will communicate with these audiences, by representing the strength and confidence that the brand has.

“We conducted quantitative and qualitative research in various regions of the country in strategic locations. There were more than 700 interviews with end consumers, customers, employees and members of the cooperative, which are fundamental to building a solid visual identity and applying the repositioning of our brand, with the strategy of branding and communication for the consumer “, explains Alessandro Guerra, marketing manager at Copacol.

Guerra also explains that the whole project is inspired by cooperation and that the new logo has letters with intersections, as if holding hands and cooperating with each other to achieve a common goal. In parallel to this, a new slogan was developed, “Coopera Semper”, bringing the true essence of the brand: cooperate. “More than an attitude, this feeling is part of the daily life of the company, which seeks cooperation in a way to develop the world and people”, concludes the manager.

A brand is a set of experiences and associations made by the consumer to a given company. A rebranding process never ends with the launch of the new slogan and the new logo. In fact, this is just the beginning of a longer process of absorption by the public, which must be followed by constant social monitoring.

Website: http://www.copacol.com.br

