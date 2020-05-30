The Celta de Vigo coach, Óscar García Junyent, assured this Friday that the Danish international Pione Sisto knows that “he did not do the right thing & rdquor; skipping the confinement to return to his country during the state of alarm, but also made it clear that the player will not receive more punishment than the financial sanction that the club has already imposed on him.

“I don’t have to do a clean slate and a new account. He is a little behind in terms of training, but neither the club punished him nor I either. There were other reasons. What matters is that he is training with us and hopefully he gets physically well to try to help us in these last games & rdquor ;, explained the celestial technician.

Óscar García He does not believe that the possibility of making five changes will benefit his team because, in his opinion, all the teams that fight to avoid relegation have “similar squads & rdquor; in terms of length.

“The rules are for everyone and we have called branch players. Logically, large teams that can sign and have players of a similar level have much more advantage in this type of situation & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

The Celta coach highlighted that they will arrive “prepared& rdquor; on the return to competition, and praised the commitment of the players who end their contract on June 30 because “all of them have come to a great level”. “You can see how they train that they want to help Celta in these last eleven games& rdquor ;, insisted Óscar García, who would not like to play in high temperatures because it would be “harmful & rdquor; for the health of the players and would be “to the detriment & rdquor; of the Show.

“We still don’t have match schedules. We will see when they come out and we will have to adapt. Surely there will be the ‘cooling break’ and the five changes will also help. Despite everything, it will be difficult to play at that time & rdquor ;, he stated.

