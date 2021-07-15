Pioline tells what she thinks is the main virtue of Djokovic

It seems that nobody wants to be left out of the debate about the best tennis player in history. While a Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic They still have rope to continue their tours on the circuit and in the top elite, many former players decided to go out and give their opinion about the GOAT. And most agree that the Serb will stick with that nickname within a year given that he still has gas to spare to continue winning Grand Slams titles. In fact, Pat cash, Boris becker, Mats Wilander Y Jose Luis Clerc were some of those who agreed on the issue. In this case, Cedric pioline, a finalist of two Slams (US Open 1993 and Wimbledon 1997), contributed his eyes and explained what impresses him at number one in the international ranking.

“For two or three years I have the feeling that Djokovic is in another dimension, but not only in regards to the tennis plane, but mainly from the security it transmits. It is as if it were something intangible that floats in the air and thanks to this he becomes a better player, “he said in a dialogue with the L’Equipé media and collected by the web We love tennis.

In addition, he noted: “He may not be displaying his best level, but he understands perfectly all the moments of the match: he knows when to squeeze his opponent, when to adjust his game and how to take away the hopes of his opponents. Just as previously happened to them. to Federer and Nadal, he is currently in a virtuous circle. ” And he added: “The more games he wins, the more confidence he adds, the fewer times he goes into panic situations and the better he manages on the court.”

In that sense, Pioline remarked that the experience was essential to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini in the last two definitions at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, respectively. “It is a phenomenal capital that he has because he has 30 Grand Slam finals on his back, while the other two were just playing the first of their lives,” he concluded.

WHAT DOES DJOKOVIC HAVE TO ACHIEVE UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON?

It would be impossible to imagine Nole losing the top of the world ladder: has a wide difference with respect to Daniil Medvedev, who must defend more than 6000 points until the end of the season. Consequently, all his forces will be focused on trying to get the Golden Slam for which he will have to win the gold medal at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games and the United States Open. Likewise, it will participate -in the beginning- in other tournaments such as the Masters 1000 in Toronto, Cincinnati and Indian Wells, as well as the ATP Finals in Turin.