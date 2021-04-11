Pioli denies that Zlatan insulted the referee

04/11/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic received a direct red card in the 60th minute of the match against Parma, in the 30th round of Serie A. The ‘rossoneri’ won by three goals to one, but the news was the expulsion of the Swede who saw the card after an argument with the match referee.

Stefano pioli, the AC Milan coach, said at a press conference that he had spoken with Zlatan and that the striker had assured him that at no time had he insulted the referee in such a way as to justify the direct red card.

“Zlatan tells me that he argued with the referee, but that he was not offended. He told me that his words to the referee were: ‘You really don’t care what I tell you?’ & Rdquor;commented the coach about his player.

Sky Sport Italia informs, for its part, that Milan intends to appeal the card to Ibrahimovic. The Swede can receive up to two games of sanction for his words to Fabio Maresca.