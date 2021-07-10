‘Piojo’ trusts that Tigres surpass America

MEXICO CITY.

Miguel Herrera, technician of the squad of the Tigers, spoke prior to his second preseason duel against the Eagles of America, meeting that will be played this Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, ensuring that the azulcrema box will be a considerable rival, but he trusts his players to do things well, after what was shown in the middle of the week against Chivas.

I see the team well, we still have a long way to go to get to what we want on the field of play, it will continue to be very good games, in the previous one we had a very acceptable game, not good, not extraordinary, but very good for what we are looking for, now an extremely strong synod is coming, which will demand of us ”, he declared.

On the other hand, Herrera stressed that after July 13, forward Carlos González will be joining the team., which will help strengthen the offensive zone, prior to the start of the season.

When we return to Monterrey, Carlos González will join, which will undoubtedly be having a benchmark in the area in the team and we will continue working for the start of the tournament, where we will try to be at the top of the table, “he said.

Respect to the large number of young people who are in the Tigres squad this preseason, the ‘Piojo’ affirmed that this is due to the way he is used to working with the lower categories of their teams.

It is to fulfill what I have always done, to try to get important players out of the basic forces, right now there are some very interesting, Ronaldo Nájera did things well in the last game, David Ayala who is also a youth squad, I think he should have greater arguments ”, he concluded.

