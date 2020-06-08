Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa was re-elected President of Porto this Sunday, a position he has held for 38 years, after obtaining 68.65% of the votes in the elections held at the Portuguese club this weekend.

06/08/2020 at 08:30

CEST

.

According to official data, Pinto da Costa prevailed over José Fernando Rio, who obtained 22.44% of the votes, and Nuno Lobo, with 4.91%, and was re-elected for his 15th term as head of Porto.

Pinto da Costa, 82 years old, will continue another four years in the club presidency and thanked the members for their participation in the elections, who “at a time when it is not easy for anyone, came to cast a vote of confidence, a sign of encouragement that is very important for the battles to come.”

“I am very happy with the way the electoral act was carried out. The partners gave an example of vitality, order, respect and interest in the life of Porto, “he said in statements to the press.

Under Pinto da Costa’s mandate, Porto won two Champions Leagues (1986-1987 and 2003-2004) and its two Europa Leagues (2002-2003 and 2010-2011) and swept the local championship: it raised 21 of the 28 Leagues that the club has, although in recent years it has experienced a season of trophy drought.