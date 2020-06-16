On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died during his arrest by the officer, Derek Chauvin, who kept his knee on the right side of his neck and as part of an act of racism.

With more than 10 days of protests in more than 140 US cities, even the National Guard has deployed 5,000 units in 15 states and a curfew has been implemented in more than 20 cities.

Like other brands, including social media, Pinterest has been in support of the recent #BlacksLivesMatter movement. However, this act was classified as hypocritical after two former workers exposed what their experience was like within the company.

First Ifeoma Ozoma, former manager of public policies and social impact of Pinterest, pointed out as “a joke”, since both he and Aerica Shimizu Banks who was part of this team and assured through Twitter that this was a “racist workplace and sexist ”.

And while the company did not delve into the matter, the CEO of Pinterest said the company was committed to taking action and improving its diversity.

George Floyd’s case:

Additionally, Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane participated in this arrest holding Floyd’s back, Lane holding his legs, and Thao guarding the scene.

Data from this report did not reveal that he died from suffocation but from the combined effects of being restricted and underlying health conditions, such as coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.

However, the family decided to perform a second autopsy on their own, which found that the cause of death was compression of the neck and back that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.

Brands Joining the Movement by George Floyd

Despite the fact that the officers were fired and arrested, the people have decided that this is not enough and that it is a situation that must change to avoid similar new events.

For their part, different brands have become involved with the issue and have shown their support and solidarity with this movement.

Among the first to do is Nike, who shared a message on networks saying that we should not let racism return and that contrary to what they always say in their slogan, this time « Don’t do it ».

Which was replicated by others and taken to another level, as is the case with Lego’s recent decision to stop advertising toys that represent the White House and police stations. Or Netflix and HBO that have chosen to show their support through their platforms.

While Netflix will present a collection on this movement, HBO chose to remove from its platform, films that give a racist image, with the film « Gone with the Wind » as one of the main ones.

