Pinterest bans all weight loss ads

MEXICO CITY

Pinterest ban all advertisements with weight loss language and images, including those who idealize or denigrate certain body typesreported on Thursday.

The imaging site said that will also not allow ads with testimonials about weight loss or related products, or that refer to the Body Mass Index (BMI) or similar ones.

Are you getting fat? Do these abs against the wall, they are very effective!

This stance makes Pinterest the only major platform to ban all weight loss ads. It is an expansion of our advertising policies, which have long banned body shame and dangerous weight loss products or claims, “the company said in a blog post Thursday.

Ads promoting healthy lifestyles, “fitness” habits or services and products will remain on the platform if they are not “focused on weight loss.” The company said it had developed the policy with the guidance of the National Eating Disorders Association.

Pinterest policy director Sarah Bromma said in an interview that the rule change prioritized “the emotional and mental health and well-being of Pinterest usersespecially those directly affected by eating disorders, diet culture, or body shame. “

Pinterest, which has long battled pro-eating disorder content on its site and since 2015 has blocked such searches and directed users to expert organizations, already has rules about ads promoting pills to drop. of weight or that contain before and after images.

The company also said this week that its global director of inclusion and diversity, Tyi McCray, will be leaving the company after less than a year. The measure was first reported by Protocol.

Pinterest, which went public in 2019, has faced controversies around diversity and inequality in the last year, for example when two former employees on the policy team alleged racial discrimination in the workplace.

