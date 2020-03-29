If we thought we had had enough with Baby SharkHold on! that the pandemic will not be the only thing we will have to deal with. PinkFong, He knows that children give priority to play, rather than cleaning, but in the time of COVID-19, it can be annoying to be told over and over, that they have to wash their hands. Therefore, the firm South Korean created a reboot of “Baby Shark”, where she teaches how to wash her hands at the same rate as the catchy original song.

“Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark”, or “Wash your Hands with Baby Shark”, is the new installment of the educational company, with the hope that children around the world take sanitary measures by COVID-19, in a fun way and they can build a good habit. Of course, the mother, the father, the grandparents and the baby shark, star in the song, but also, We will be able to meet new aquatic friends in this adaptation.

In such a way that the “Baby Shark” was replaced by a friendly “Wash Your Hands ”(you, you, ru, ru, you, ru) inside the choir, but also, the video works like a tutorial to wash your hands correctly, from putting soap, scrubbing between your fingers, to drying with paper towels, as much as possible, to minimize the risk of contagion of the coronavirus.

But that is not all. The idea is that “Wash Your Hands” surpasses “Baby Shark” in popularity, something difficult to achieve, if we consider that the choreography achieved international success and was even sung and danced by Baby Joda. However, PinkFong has created a viral challenge to reach its goal.

The company belonging to SmartStudy, is asking families to share on their social networks, videos in which their children appear imitating the choreography of “Wash Your Hands”, using the hashtag #BabySharkHandWashChallenge. As expected, everything is going smoothly, since the video that was presented on social networks on March 21, 2020, has almost reached four million views.