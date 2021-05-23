Pink talked about Britney Spears, and how he regrets not having done more when they both started in the middle.

The 41-year-old singer was on Watch Happens Live this Thursday, May 20, where a fan asked her what she thought of Britney and her battle with the conservatorship over the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears.

“I love Britney, and there’s one thing about us viewers – none of us know what’s going on,” shared Pink. “We are not there. And I would like. I think we would all like it, and we feel this strong protectionism towards her, for good reason – she’s lovely. All I know is that she is incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy. “

When Andy Cohen asked Pink if she had seen the FX documentary, the Grammy winner replied:

“Yes, and I felt sad that at that time, in those days, I did not know … I am a strong person, I could have helped more. I could have – I don’t know. “

Pink then explained that she would have liked to make it clear to Britney that she was there for her while the “Stronger” singer was having such a hard time under all that scrutiny.

“I don’t like feeling weak or helpless, and I can only imagine how it feels, and that I could have used some support. And the media tore her apart, the paparazzi are garbage, I wish I could have come over and give her a hug. “

I remember at that time how all the singers were compared to Britney, they were dressed like her and everything. Britney was the example of the successful pop star, every singer who came out was like a copy of her. And the media always put them against them and made up news saying they hated each other and such. Pink was always different and original.

Britney talked about the documentaries that came out of her and called them hypocrites, they are showing how the media destroyed her by doing the same, remembering her worst moments.

So, Pink talked about Britney Spears. I loved her answer, we don’t know what happens there, we just hope Brit is happy.

