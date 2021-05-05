Pink recounts how she feared for her life and changed her will after contracting Covid

A year ago, in early April 2020, the singer Pink made public that both she, who was then 40 years old, and her son Jameson, who turned 4 in December, had tested positive for coronavirus. Now, so long after but still with the pandemic among us, the singer wanted to tell her experience to continue raising awareness until all this is over.

In an interview that the author of hits such as So What, True Love or Just give me a reason has granted to the radio station Heart, she commented on how she came to fear for her life and that of her little one. “Jameson and I were really very sick and I thought that, for the two of us, it was all over “, It has been recognized.

“It was truly terrifying,” explained Pink, who has narrated how he got up at night without being able to breathe (he suffers from asthma) and without his inhaler and seeing how his son also had a respiratory infection derived from the virus that caused diarrhea, fevers and pain in the chest, stomach, throat and head. “I started to get very scared and rewrote my will,” he added.

The fear was such, the artist recalled, that thinking of her first-born, Willow, 9 years old, she called her best friend and confessed: “I just need you to tell my girl how much I love her.” Both she and Jameson are the fruit of her marriage since 2006 to her husband, former professional motocross rider Carey Hart.

Pink explains that this experience has been “the greatest challenge as a mother, both physically and psychologically” what happened. “You end up thinking: What am I leaving my children? What am I teaching them? Are they going to succeed in this world?”, Said Pink, who has written a song that, precisely, are the last words of a father to a child.

“This crazy world we live in now, what do I need to tell you if this is the last time I can tell you something? Thinking like this the song was born,” explained Pink, who after overcoming the coronavirus he donated half a million dollars to Temple University Hospital, in Philadelphia, as well as another large amount (although it is not known exactly how much it is in cash) to the Los Angeles Emergency Crisis Fund.