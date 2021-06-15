Pink mermaid! Galilea Montijo shows off her back in the sea | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo, shows off her back with a pink outfit that she wore from the beach where she is currently enjoying a few relaxing days on the occasion of her last birthday.

Without leaving much room for imagination, the beautiful Galilea Montijo, detonated her beauty to the maximum with a beach outfit that highlighted the golden color of her skin which shone in the midst of the rays of the sun she received on the beach.

The “Today’s driver“She appears with a one-piece set in bubblegum pink that revealed some of her charms with which she stole the hearts of some of her 9 million followers.

“Gali“He showed the back of his silhouette in which you can see some of his marks, areas such as his small waist added to other attractions in which his toned legs were also present, thus showing the great figure that he has at 48 years old, without any mark untimely on your skin.

I’m giving them and giving and saying # DÉJENLA #mexicoteamo

It was her husband, Fernando Reina Iglesias, one of the first to leave comments about his beautiful wife

All that? You are unique and that is why I love you!

You bring Gali super tan!, Read another comment.

While for his part, his fans did not stop emphasizing how “beautiful” he looked, this, accompanied by various reactions of flames and faces of hearts.

The host and “Mexican television actress” remembered for soap operas such as “Amarte es mi sin”, “El Precio de tu amor”, “El Premio Mayor”, and “La Truth Hidden”, where she ventured into acting for the first time in 2006 moved to one of the beaches in Mexico to enjoy a few days of vacation.

“La Montijo” has become a leading figure in entertainment, who in addition to her charisma and talent also shows her beauty and attractiveness in each broadcast, becoming a queen of fashion trends.

However, on this occasion Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, current collaborator of Andrea Legarreta, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath de la Torre, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Paul Stanley and Marisol González, more than style, totally highlighted her silhouette in a complete set in a very lively pink color and according to this season.

The one that was “La chica Tv”, boasts her enviable curves of which the famous one who on June 5 celebrated her 48 years is still possessed.

Between rocks and water, Montijo Torres exhibited his charms before the camera, for which he showed himself from behind and with his great loose hair.

The host of various variety and reality shows complemented her outfit with glasses that covered her view from the strong reflections of the sun.

It was the Hoy program, who through the Instagram account also shared another of the moments of the “businesswoman” in which she is shown sitting on the shore of the beach contemplating the coming and going of the waves.

It is now that his fans and followers have discovered the reason why the presenter of “Ritmoson Latino”, “Vida Tv”, “La hora de la papa”, “How much do you want to lose”, etc., was absent from the last broadcast Friday, June 11.

It was Andrea Rodríguez Doria who heads the production of the morning who would give Galilea Montijo Torres a few days off on the occasion of his last anniversary, it transpired.

Now it is Anette Michel who has replaced the presenter who apparently will be absent from the broadcast for a week.