Pink laughs and sings with her family on the beach in Malibu

After buying a property in Malibu, Pink is ready to spend some great family moments on the beach.

Alecia Beth Morre, better known as Pink, has shown since she began her career 25 years ago that she has a deep emotion for living life in a fun way, so now that she is accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter Willow Sage and little Jameson from 4, the singer does not hesitate to spend quality time with them.

With a patriotic look and singing the classic “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy!”, Pink played with her children on the seashore while they watched the Malibu surf quite happily. In addition to playing games, singing and dancing, the star relaxed and refreshed himself with a “Hoppy Poppy” IPA beer.

While her children splashed around in the water and collected shells from the sand, Pink spent time with some of her friends and took the opportunity to hang out with her new neighbor.

Free and authentic, she has earned the respect of her fans and many other artists, including Dua Lipa, for whom she is an alpha female of female empowerment. A month ago a documentary about Pink titled “All I know so far” was released on Amazon Prime, in which he is seen balancing his professional life with his family responsibilities.