Pink lace, Yanet García reveals a taste of her Onlyfans | INSTAGRAM

Since the beautiful conductive model Y ex weather girl Yanet García made the announcement that he was opening his Onlyfans His followers were so happy that they did not think twice about going to subscribe, although there are still many who still do not know that incredible content.

On this occasion we will tackle a photograph that gives us a small glimpse of what we could find in case of subscribing on that page of exclusive content so desired on the Internet and where it places some of the most attractive entertainment pieces.

In the photograph we can see the presenter wearing a set of two bright pink pieces which made a perfect contrast with her beautiful skin and showed her charms wholesale, making his fans like him more than 150,000 times so they surely also shared the entertainment piece with their friends so that no one misses it.

And it is that the young woman is only giving a small glimpse of the type of clothes that she will be wearing in her videos released on the platform of exclusive photos and in fact also with the stories stories some small advances of the recordings she made in New York.

In fact, in his stories, he placed some small clips in advance mode so that you can see the great quality of their content on that page and that will surely be very uncovered and flirtatious that raises the temperature of Internet users to the maximum possible.

There is no doubt that Janeth García has known very well how to take advantage of the attention generated by the news of opening her OnlyFans, something that came to impact the Internet world and that sparked the imagination of many more users.

You can imagine what it would be like to pay that subscription and receive all that incredible content and if you have already paid for it, you will surely agree with us about it.

It is worth mentioning that the young woman was trying to generate money doing the work of virtual nutritionist and also a fitness trainer, activities that she enjoys a lot and that thanks to her mother she realized that she had a great taste for it.

The young woman was able to help her mother lose a few kilos and this made her feel great satisfaction in addition to the fact that she uses these methods and advice for herself so the results in her figure have been better and constantly improving and feeling getting better with herself.