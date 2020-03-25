The Big N, despite its silence regarding announcements of future games for the hybrid console throughout 2020, continues to keep the online aspect of its current titles that are more followed, among them of course Super Smash Bros Ultimate, in the form of successive online tournaments with certain requirements or thematic events called Spirit board, which reward with new spirits that add to their growing lore of nostalgic review of characters that make up their history and that of other collaborating companies throughout these decades. And just as almost a month ago, the color black became the protagonist as part of one of those spirit events, now it’s the turn of another color, the pinkof being the protagonist thread of the new one that is coming for this weekend, of the March 27-29. They are therefore characters that incorporate this color, predominantly or even distinctively, those who are now going to become spirits against which we must fight incorporated into various fighters of the famous Nintendo crossover in order to obtain them, just like We have had the opportunity to check on previous occasions, and it will also be anything but easy to get hold of them, so the challenge is assured.

In this 3-day Super #SmashBrosUltimate event, “Pink Is All The Rage,” which kicks off on March 27, pink spirits will be strutting around the spirit board! Win the matches to get more goldons than normal. pic.twitter.com/VmOHq1xBmh

– Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) March 25, 2020

Some of these characters are easy to recognize and not only because they wear the color pink as the most recognizable element: as Paula from Mother 2 – known as Earthbound in western lands -, Clefairy from Pokémon, Wanda, the fairy we controlled in Mario & Wario – That puzzle game played with the mouse developed by Game Freak at the time of SNES, before becoming so popular, that it did not leave Japanese lands despite having been translated into English in its entirety-, Amy Rose, the first female character of the saga Sonic, the bunny of pathological gambling from the 3DS pin shop and many more.

