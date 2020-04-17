All music lovers at the moment have to settle for watching shows online, because thanks to the measures taken by everyone to mitigate the coronavirus, concerts and festivals have had to be postponed or canceled. For some weeks now many musicians have been playing via streaming and others have premiered old concerts so that their fans are distracted while they are at home, However, one of the legendary bands has decided to join this trend, neither more nor less than Pink Floyd.

Yes, just as they read it. It turns out that the remaining members of the last formal stage of the band, David Gilmour and Nick Mason They have announced that for the entire duration of the quarantine they will be sharing on their YouTube channel some concerts never before seen in their career, especially from the 80s and 90s when they released some albums without Roger Waters as A Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell.

Through a brief statement published in their social networks, the band greeted their fans hoping that everyone would be fine in these difficult timesThey also announced that they would continue publishing never-before-seen images and videos, including concerts. This joins what David Gilmour is doing, because in recent days he has played on his Facebook account a lot of covers, including some of Leonard Cohen.

The first concert they showed was one of the most remembered performances in this facet of Pink Floyd, since it is the show they gave in 1994 at the Earl’s Court in London as part of the tour of The Division Bell, an ambitious staging that showed the best of their music combined with the technology of the moment – as the band always did -, and which ended up being published a year later as Press.

If you feel like throwing away these Pink Floyd concerts and basking yourself (healthy, of course) from the comfort of your home, remember that the band will be sharing concerts every Friday starting at 11 AM (central Mexico time). For the meantime, check out the band’s performance in 1994 below: