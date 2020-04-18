Pink Floyd shares her concerts on youtube to help with social distancing | INSTAGRAM

Pink Floyd will offer a full concert from this Friday and for the next three weekends through its official YouTube channel.

Although the group has been sharing videos every Friday for a couple of years to start the weekend in style, they now offer complete concerts to liven up the confinement.

The first of these concerts, released at 5pm UK time, is the television version of Pulse, remastered and reissued.

The following Fridays will be the turn for Live at Pompeii, An Hour With Pink Floyd and the DVD version of David Gilmour in Pompeii.

It should be remembered that Roger Waters, bassist of Pink Floyd and creative mind of the same band, was going to perform at the Palacio de los Deportes of CDMX on October 7 and 8 of this year.

However, he had to cancel his tour completely to save lives, since the current situation is not at all favorable and it is not yet known until when the massive events can resume, something that is worrying the industry.

Despite the 76-year-old Pink Floyd group’s creative mind still remaining a rock legend, Roger was born on September 6, 1943.

It’s also good to remember that The Wall, Pink Floyd’s most mature work, published over 40 years ago, was a wall that knocked down other walls, mental, social, ethical, to the tune of “Run Like Hell”, “Hey You “,” Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 “and others.

Several rockers agree on the impact that this double album, of 26 songs and considered by publications like Rolling Stone among the best in history left them.

“It is one of the masterpieces of rock, with its production, sound, execution, songs, the message, all its discourse. It was knocking on the door to listen to the broken, aching, lost human being; to try to understand that inside everyone we are broken but few scream for help. “

.