The British rock band Pink Floyd will publish a series of concerts on the network, in order to contribute to the entertainment of their fans, in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The group surprised their followers through social networks, with the news that Every Friday, he will share, on the YouTube video platform, recordings of different presentations that he offered throughout his career..

“Today at 5pm UK time (12pm EST) is the YouTube Film Festival, featuring Pink Floyd and David Gilmour. The band will be performing #PinkFloydFriday for a time, releasing a different music video at 5pm UK each seven days to start the weekend in style, for the next four weeks a full concert will be available on YouTube, “the group revealed.

Starting later today, at 5pm UK time (12pm EST) is the @YouTube Film Festival, which Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are participating in. Whilst the band have been running #PinkFloydFriday for a couple of years, releasing a different music video at 5pm UK every seven days to start the weekend in style, for the next four weeks, a full concert performance will be available at YouTube.com. The first of the performances, live today, will be the 90 minute TV version of PULSE. Coming up on subsequent Fridays will be Live At Pompeii and the 1970 KQED broadcast, An Hour With Pink Floyd (both are the Early Years versions) and the final Friday (May 8th) sees the DVD version of David Gilmour Live At Pompeii available to view . These four performances will be available to watch throughout the whole of the Film Festival. We will remind you all as they go live, and we hope you enjoy the #YouTube #StayHome #WithMe Film Festival! A post shared by Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) on Apr 17, 2020 at 6:44 p.m. PDT

They also announced the concerts they will unveil online: “The first of the presentations, live today, will be the 90-minute television version of Pulse. The following Friday will be live in Pompeii and the 1970 KQED broadcast, An Hour With Pink Floyd (both are the Early Years versions) and the last Friday (May 8) will see the DVD version of David Gilmour Live At Pompeii available to watch, “they added.

“These four performances will be available to watch throughout the Film Festival. We will remember everyone as they get published, and we hope you enjoy YouTube! “Added the band performing on Another Brick in the Wall, to conclude.

Fans were quick to express their excitement and show gratitude, surrounding the announcement: “I was lucky to see that tour in Denver, the show forever changed the course of my life, thanks for sharing it!” all! I want to see and hear it! €, wrote some Internet users.

