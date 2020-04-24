Throughout its history, Pink Floyd gave us truly memorable concerts. It is impossible not to understand the concept of the band live without those epic stagings that they mounted to accompany their songs, such as the pig on the Animals tour and what to say about the huge wall they put up in the shows they gave to promote The Wall . The theatricality and his music go very well hand in hand.

Although they have left us with legendary presentations – like the last one they found with the classic lineup at Live 8 in 2005–, the concert that everyone remembers Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason is the one recorded in 1971 in the ruins of the ancient Roman amphitheater in Pompeii and where curiously there was not a single person witnessing it, only the band and the members of their team.

Now and as part of the initiative to distract their fans in these days of quarantine that began last week to premiere on digital platforms some important shows that recorded throughout its history, They have decided to put the Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii presentation on their YouTube channel. The version we will see is the 2016 reissue that appeared in the box set of the band The Early Years, that collects the best moments of that epic concert.

In almost 80 minutes we can see the band in one of the most important creative and experimental points of his entire career, using the resources at hand to compose songs that no one believed could be done at that time. This was demonstrated in songs like “Careful With That Ax, Eugene”, A Saucerful Of Secrets “,” One Of These Days “, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun” and of course, the epic and great “Echoes” with its half hour duration.

Although this is wonderful news for all fans of red bone, unfortunately we must tell you that This concert will only be available for 24 hours on the platform. So we recommend that you put your batteries up and watch it as often as possible because this once in a lifetime opportunity will never happen again.

We better not take time away from them and Fan out the legendary Pink Floyd performance in Pompeii below: