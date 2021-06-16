Pink debuts beach house in Malibu

The 41-year-old singer just dropped a whopping $ 13.7 million for this gorgeous Malibu oceanfront home.

The property, once owned by Barry Manilow, is built on 650 m² of land.

The house itself is 400 m² of construction and has 5 bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms.

As is common in Malibu beach houses, it is very discreet from the street with its stainless steel garage door and one cannot imagine the true magnitude of the enclosure.

It has a two car garage on which the guest house is located.

Past the garage and the guest house, there are stairs that lead to a private patio with plenty of space to relax and even a small Jacuzzi, in case you get bored of the sea.

At the other end of the private courtyard is the entrance to the main house.

Outside of how impressive the house is, its biggest draw is its 180 degree ocean view that can be enjoyed through its large floor-to-ceiling windows.

The key space of the house is its spacious living room. It is the most comfortable and welcoming place with its high ceiling and large windows that absorb the deep blue of the Pacific Ocean.

Leaving through the living room, its wraparound balcony is the ideal place for a good dinner while enjoying the sunset.

Its impeccable kitchen features a marble island and is fully equipped with high-end Dacor appliances.

The master bedroom is minimalist in style and has an incredible oceanfront spa-style bathroom with a separate tub and separate shower.

It also has a huge walk-in closet with built-in wooden furniture.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has long lived primarily on an 80-hectare ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Santa Barbara, for which she paid $ 13 million.

This new home in Malibu is simply a vacation home for the singer, whose fortune is valued at $ 200 million.

It was not easy for Pink to close the deal for this Malibu property, as the real estate climate in California is very rough.

After a bidding war, Pink was the winner by paying $ 200,000 above the sale price.

This is set to be an unforgettable summer for Pink, enjoying her new estate in the company of her husband, Carey Hart, and their children, Willow, 10, and Jameson, 4.