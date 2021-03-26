Pink armpits, Bad Bunny dyes the same as Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus

Pink armpits, Bad Bunny dyes like Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus | INSTAGRAM

We know that, if there is something that the audience loves, at the same time that causes grace, without a doubt it is what they decide to put in their social media the Puerto Rican interpreter, Bad Bunny, who appeared yesterday afternoon with his new look, from his Instagram profile.

It should be noted that the body hair It has been, socially, an uncomfortable topic for most users, regardless of whether it is really something natural in our body, however, to this day it is still a complete taboo, which some people have wanted to get rid of.

However, for a few years now, letting the villi grow, whether on the legs, eyebrows or armpits, has been a symbol of self-confidence and release for women, and, as a result, dyeing their eyebrows and even the beauty of the colored armpits They became fashionable, with which it is intended to emphasize that it is something natural and that, if someone does not like it, they should not look, that simple.

So, what started as a liberation movement under the name of “Unicorn Armit Hair” or “Januhairy” in which the community LGTBIQ + they were dyed purple, blue, green, yellow and other colors to suit those who decided to enter this trend.

To this day, this has become an aesthetic element that detonates an alternative and cheerful style, knowing this, the singer of “La noche de noche” surprised his more than 31 million followers on social networks with a gallery in the that the main objective was not his armpit tint, but to show a new Nike, which are constantly appearing on your profile lately.

Of course, San Benito He knows perfectly how to capture the attention of his loyal followers one hundred percent, so he decided to place his photograph in the first image with his arms raised and showing his armpits dyed in the same tone as this fabulous pair of tennis that he promotes.

The bad rabbit, also, in this publication made reference to another pair of sports shoes that apparently are no longer available, but, of the roses there are still in stock, and that is, a few weeks ago he drank coffee and blew the candles on some brown sneakers with which he will celebrate his success at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

So he decided to put as the footer of the publication: “The coffee is over, but these are left”, and in the compilation of images appear some pastel pink Nike to match the flowers that he has found in the garden and of course, combining the better way with your hair, therefore we assume that it has nothing to do with the aforementioned movement.

Remember that it was the American singer Miley Cyrus could be one of the first to share it via social networks, but she opted for more striking colors, these being pink and yellow for her armpit hair, although, we know that she did it as an act of rebellion and freedom, in its most transgressive stage.

For her part, Lady Gaga also dared with a turquoise blue, matching her hair, to go on stage back in 2011 at the “MuchMusic Video Awards” show.

And, thinking about it, perhaps the Puerto Rican inspired his look in his partner Rosalía, who wore this trend in her red or pink eyebrows, depending on the occasion.

It was at the “MTV EMA Awards” and to present “El Mal Querer” when she made the change, which does not make all the followers fall in love because it is a somewhat daring trend, but if someone knows how to take it well, that is her.