American singer-songwriter Pink revealed that she and his son 3 years gave Covid-19 test positive and spoke about the disease, as well as criticizing the government for the measures it takes.

It was through social media that Pink revealed that I had lived very hard days in the past few weeks as she and her son have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In your official account Instagram shared a image yesterday together with his son 3 years with a long message explaining what had happened, since two weeks ago they began to suffer symptoms.

Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I showed symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and I tested positive, “wrote the singer.

Pink noted that he was already isolated with his family before receiving the diagnosis and fortunately the day before yesterday that they received results again they gave negative.

Just a few days ago we were tested again and now we are fortunately negative, “he added.

After having lived this ugly experience firsthand, criticized the United States government, especially to the president because they did not take the matter seriously and the evidence is difficult to acquire.

It is an absolute parody and a failure of our government not to make the evidence more accessible. This disease is serious and real. “

In this way I also comment that the information that was given to all people not it was entirely the true story.

People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do free and more accessible tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. “

Thus, demanded the government from your country that the application of tests be free or rather accessible so that everyone can do it.

To support all people with this disease, the singer announced that will donate half a million dollars to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, where her mother worked.

In an effort to support healthcare professionals who fight on the front lines every day, I am donating $ 500,000. “

To end your message, thanked all the medical staff who has worked so hard to stop the pandemic and asked everyone to stay home.

THANKS to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. They are our heroes! ”

The publication with just one day to be shared has more than 1 million likes and endless comments from his followers who were surprised at what happened.

