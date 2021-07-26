Pininfarina Theorem, the car as enjoyment

Enlarge

ACD July 26, 2021

Using the Theorem, Pininfarina develops a prototype in which it shows progress to give people back the pleasure of driving and living.

Pininfarina has presented a futuristic and daring virtual concept car that it has dubbed Theorem. Produced entirely in a digital environment, this prototype has been designed using virtual reality technologies.

With the Theorem, Pininfarina wants give people back the pleasure of living the car, driving and traveling, without the frustrations of the increase in traffic jams and other problems that are linked to the car. All this integrating artificial intelligence, 5G and the latest technology to lead passengers to incredible new experiences along the journey.

Tech lab that won’t be produced

4 photos Pininfarina Theorem

Enlarge

With a length of 5.4 meters, the electric concept is almost as long as the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The model stands 1.4 meters tall and has been sculpted taking advantage of Pininfarina’s own wind tunnel to maximize aerodynamic efficiency.

The concept car completes its unique pod body with a convertible interior that is almost as comfortable as a caravan. When the passenger enters, the rear opens, the roof extends up and forward, and the floor lights up, guiding passengers to their seats. The interior of the car offers different experiences and moments, including privacy areas where passengers can isolate themselves to sleep or rest.

And it is that Pininfarina defends that the Theorem has been designed from the inside to the outside. The cabin has an unusual 1 + 2 + 2 layout, which means five individual seats arranged in three rows and designed in collaboration with Poltrona Frau with the aim of achieving “maximum relaxation” for passengers.

The 10 most powerful cars in the world: within the reach of very few

As for the dashboard, we have some pop-up buttons that are hidden under the interior surfaces of the car and only emerge when the driver passes his hand over them. Each button is slightly differently shaped, allowing the driver to easily recognize them without taking their eyes off the road.

This design, according to Pininfarina, is a completely new interpretation of autonomous and 100% electric mobility, focused on user experience and technology. As such, forget that Pininfarina is going to put it into production, but has been created purely as an exercise in style to demonstrate the creative capacity of the Italian brand.