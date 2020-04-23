It is an electric SUV equipped with four engines

Between them they will develop around 1,000 horsepower

The Pininfarina Pura Vision is the new electric SUV prepared by the Italian brand. It is expected that it will have four engines with a total of no less than 1,000 horsepower. The prototype will be unveiled in August during the Pebble Beach Elegance Contest, although the production variant won’t go on sale until 2022.

After the Pininfarina Battista, the Italian brand prepares the arrival of what will be its second model. This time it is a SUV, which may well be a height rival for other height proposals such as the Lamborghini Urus or the future Ferrari Purosangue. Of course, it differs from these because it will be powered by a fully electric motor.

PININFARINA PURA VISION: EXTERIOR

At the moment there is only one photograph of Pininfarina Pura Vision covered with a tarp. However, through it you can intuit an SUV of sporty shapes and a height not very high. In fact, it is not ruled out that Pininfarina present something more like an elevated Shooting Brake than an SUV as such. This is precisely the way that claims to have taken Ferrari with the Pureblood.

According to Autoblog, the Pininfarina Pura Vision will have, at least in its prototype version, 26-inch wheels and suicide doors. However, the series model will reduce the size of the wheels – it is said to be 24 inches – and will surely dispense with this peculiar door opening system.

PININFARINA PURA VISION: INTERIOR

The interior of the Pininfarina Pura Vision It will have capacity for four or five passengers.

PININFARINA PURA VISION: MECHANICAL

As with the Battista, the new Pininfarina Pura Vision It will have four electric motors to drive it. They will be located one on each wheel. However, the total power of the set must be around 1,000 horsepower, a figure significantly lower than that offered by the Italian hypercar.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour is expected in less than three seconds and a top speed that exceeds 290 km / hour.

The battery that powers the electric motors will allow a range of about 550 kilometers.

The Pininfarina Pura Vision braking system will have ceramic discs.

PININFARINA PURA VISION: PRICE

The price of Pininfarina Pura Vision unknown at the moment. However, it is known that a prototype version will be released in August on the occasion of the Pebble Beach Contest of Elegance. Its release for sale as a production model will take place in 2022.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/23/2020 The date of the presentation of the Pininfarina Pura Vision is confirmed. 03/04/2020 The first details of the Pininfarina Pura Vision are filtered.

