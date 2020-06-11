It has 1,926 horsepower and reaches a top speed of 350 km / hour

The production of the 150 units, 5 of them Anniversary, will start at the end of 2020

The Pininfarina Battista 2020 is the electric hypercar of the famous Italian firm. Presented at the 2019 Monterrey Salon, it is in the final phase of its development. It coexists with the Battista Anniversary, a revised version of it limited to five units and presented in March 2020. The production of the Battista is scheduled for the end of 2020. The base model stands at around 2 million euros, while the Anniversary it goes up to 2.6 million.

The Pininfarina Battista is the first model of a brand that will dedicate its efforts to high-performance electric cars. In fact it is known that he also develops an SUV. From the first the first units will arrive to their owners before the end of this year, and from the second it is known that the intention is to present it also in 2020. Both objectives have not been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

In February 2020, the brand has started closed-circuit tests to perfect the model before its commercialization. They explain from Italy that “it has already reached 80% of its performance without any problem, which means that its performance is already equivalent to that of today’s most powerful gasoline hypercar.”

It owes its name to Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, who founded the house in March 1930. It is a vehicle whose production is limited to 150 units. Its clearest rival is the Lotus Evija 2020.

PININFARINA BATTISTA 2020: OUTDOOR

The last photographs of the Pininfarina Battista 2020 reveal a revised aerodynamic work regarding the images that came out in early 2019, the result of development work that the Italian house has carried out in this period with the help of pilot Nick Heidfeld.

The chassis bets on volumes and organic lines, resulting in the minimalist and light aesthetic that characterizes the Italian design house.

The front axle incorporates a large opening in its lower section to channel the air flow towards the cooling of the vehicle components and the front brakes.

The fairing on the sides contributes to directing the air towards the rear brakes and the diffuser or, towards the floating rear wing, where from the Coanda effect it contributes to exerting aerodynamic load.

Aesthetically, one of its most ambitious features is the creation of two different heights in its rear. The body acquires two levels to generate a hollow space of about 10 centimeters where it integrates a subtle rear wing that contributes to the stability of the vehicle without breaking the fineness of the design. At high speeds, the spoiler is raised to generate more ‘downforce’.

While not visible to the naked eye, the vehicle’s four batteries are arranged in a T-shape under the car’s floor. This helps to reduce the center of gravity as much as possible, which always benefits dynamic behavior.

PININFARINA BATTISTA 2020: INTERIOR

The Pininfarina Battista 2020 It has capacity for two passengers: driver and passenger.

The interior combines carbon fiber finishes with leather seats to highlight the two personalities of the Battista, who combines sportiness in its most extreme sense with the characteristic Italian elegance.

Just behind the wheel, a concise sports-inspired dashboard informs the driver at all times of their speed and the condition of the vehicle’s batteries.

On each side of the steering wheel is a screen oriented slightly towards its position for better visibility. The one on the left informs you of the general condition of the vehicle. The one on the right controls the multimedia system, including of course the on-board GPS.

The multifunction steering wheel acquires a sporty architecture and is flat both in its lower and upper sections, as in a competition vehicle. It also incorporates a blue reference at its intermediate point to make life easier for the driver, so that he can easily know how well aligned he is with the road.

PININFARINA BATTISTA 2020: MECHANICAL

The Pininfarina Battista 2020 It incorporates four electric motors, one for each wheel, which deliver a total power of 1,926 horsepower and a maximum torque of 2,300 Newton meter.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in less than two seconds and it only takes 12 to reach 300 kilometers / hour. Its top speed is 350 km / hour.

The batteries that power the four thrusters come from Rimac and are 120 kilowatt hours. The maximum autonomy of the model will be more than 500 kilometers.

PININFARINA BATTISTA 2020: PRICE

The price of the Pininfarina Battista 2020 is 2 million euros, a figure that rises to 2.6 in the case of the Anniversary version.

Production will be limited to 150 units. 50 will be reserved for the European market, 50 for the American market and another 50 for the Asian market. The brand’s forecast is to start production in late 2020.

PININFARINA BATTISTA ANNIVERSARIO

The Pininfarina Battista Anniversary is a five-unit limited edition electric hypercar that celebrates the 90th anniversary of the creation of the company. It was introduced in March 2020.

The brand refers to the Battista Anniversary as “the maximum expression of the DNA of its design”. It has also confirmed that it will feature a revised aerodynamic package that should provide you with a performance plus, as well as a unique exterior paint.

It will use the same power unit as the base model, which means that it will deliver 1,926 horsepower with a maximum torque of 2,300 Newton meter. Its autonomy will be 450 kilometers, although in sports driving it will be significantly reduced.

With forged aluminum wheels and high-performance tires, the car reaches a top speed of 350 km / hour.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/11/2020 Pininfarina confirms the delivery date of the first Battista units. 03/03/2020 Pininfarina Battista Anniversary presented. 02/24/2020 Battista Anniversary limited series confirmed. 02/14/2020 Circuit testing begins; deliveries at the end of 2020. 11/19/2019 Confirmed a program of tests for winter 2019 and tests for customers in the spring of 2020. 08/07/2019 We published the first photographs of the Pininfarina Battista.

