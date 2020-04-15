Pingu is back on channel 11 to brighten up the quarantine | Instagram

The Swiss-British animated series Pingu will be back in the channel 11, returning right in the quarantine to cheer her up and remind us of our childhood.

Without a doubt, all those who grew up in the 90’s grew up in the most ancient times. funny and all thanks to the great cartoons that were in the open television, how to forget it!.

And right now in our childhood, Channel 11 of National Polytechnic Institute, You will have in your programming great cartoons such as Graphites, Tales from Broca Street, Mona, the Vampire, Adventures of a Fly, Ernest the Vampire, Moomin, Kipper, Charlie and Lola and more.

But undoubtedly the most awaited is Pingu, the great stop motion animation starring a cute penguin from the South Pole who had strange experiences during the chapters.

The hit and nostalgic animated series will be Monday through Friday at 13:00 on channel 11.

This great news was announced through the official account of Twitter from the IPN, where they wrote:

Pingu returns to # OnceNiñasYNiños! Don’t miss his new adventures in the city, Monday through Friday at 1:00 p.m. on 11.2. Tune in! #ElOnceSeQuedaContigo “.

The series tells the story of the life of a penguin family who live at the South Pole with his friend Robbie the seal.

Pingu began broadcasting from early 90s and his last issue Was in the year 2006, in the month of March, it has 6 seasons and 157 chapters.

This is undoubtedly one of the cartoons that we keep deeply in our hearts and marked childhood of many Mexicans.

Next to Mona the vampire, The tales of Broca street and other cartoons, he won a preferred place among those who grew up in the 1990s.

