Santiago de Chile.- The president of Chile, the conservative Sebastián Piñera, defended his plan to gradually reopen the economy to prevent unemployment from increasing, despite the fact that this Friday the greatest number of new daily cases of COVID-19 was registered since the start of the pandemic .

“We have to start our society again, because if we all stay in our homes in quarantine we are going to have a social crisis of unemployment, bankruptcy, which is going to cause gigantic damage to the quality of life,” Piñera said during the commemoration of May Day.

The president recalled that the new coronavirus brought unemployment in the first quarter of the year to 8.2%, which is the worst record in a decade and an increase of 1% compared to the same period in 2019.

“We know that this figure takes only the last two weeks of March and that the situation has been worsening and, therefore, it is very possible that the true unemployment figure that we have today is much higher,” he warned.

Unlike other countries in the region with fewer cases such as Argentina or Colombia, the Government of Chile rejected from the beginning to decree national confinement and to completely close the economy and opted for “selective and strategic quarantines”, with movement restrictions that are imposed and they rise weekly in each commune (neighborhood) or city depending on the new infections.

The country, where the first case of COVID-19 was detected on March 3, is under a state of emergency, with a curfew from 22:00 local time, with schools, universities and borders closed, as well as most of the shops, although in the next few days the reopening of some shopping centers is expected.

RETURN TO THE “NEW NORMALITY”

Piñera, who for days has highlighted the need to return to a “new normal” to avoid damage to the economy -weighed down by the social crisis that began in October-, assured this Friday that this return to work will be done in a “safe” and “with a priority and a primary health concern.”

The statements of the president, a billionaire businessman with interests in various sectors, are given on the same day that the deaths in Chile rise to 234 and the new cases reach 985, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic and what it raises the total number of infected at 17,008.

A client of the Apumanque shopping center, located in the Las Condes district, passes a temperature control this Thursday, at the entrance to the venue in Santiago de Chile. / Photography: EFE.

Chile reaches the coronavirus crisis with an economy dented by the serious protests against inequality that erupted in October and left thirty people dead and thousands injured, in addition to episodes of extreme violence with looting, fires and destruction of public furniture.

The uprisings, suspended since mid-March by the health emergency, caused the gross domestic product (GDP) to grow only 1.1% in 2019, far from the 2.5% forecast before the social outbreak and the 4% in 2018.

The Central Bank estimates that Chilean GDP will contract up to 2.5% this year due to the coronavirus, although international organizations place the drop at around 4%.

