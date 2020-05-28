Aldo Anfossi

Special for La Jornada

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. 24

Santiago. Just the day after the Health Minister admitted that the models he trusted on how to control the Covid-19 plague had collapsed as a house of cards and that day by day we sailed in a kind of darkness to respond to the crisis, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera acknowledged that, yes, his government has made a mistake in managing the pandemic.

The government is very demanding and we have made mistakes, of course we have, but I am also proud of what we have done in recent months, as we have built a health and social protection network for all Chileans, said the president. But as usually happens with Piñera, he immediately blamed third parties for the errors: this time, the studies on the spread of the coronavirus that have been made by universities, which, he said, have been inaccurate and have been far from the truth .

In March, Piñera assured that his government was ready for a scenario of 100,000 simultaneous infections, of which 16,000 would be hospitalized, and that Chile was better prepared than Italy to face the coronavirus.

The truth is that the president’s words come when things get worse rapidly: Chile yesterday exceeded the figure of 83,000 infected at an average rate of 4,000 daily and reached 841 deaths, while the health network shows symptoms of saturation despite to strenuous government efforts to increase critical beds and the availability of mechanical respirators. The daily report of the Chilean Society of Intensive Medicine (Sochimi) says that 87 percent of intensive care beds are occupied nationwide, but it grows to 97 percent in Santiago. Of the 2,153 mechanical operating fans, 76 percent are busy, and the number rises to more than 90 percent in Santiago. In some public hospitals in the south of Santiago, the situation is one of frank collapse, terrible scenes are experienced with patients who wait up to 12 hours in ambulances to be rescued, with relatives crying and crying out for attention. The government has transferred dozens of patients to regional hospitals to maintain some availability in Santiago.

Interviewed by Radio Cooperativa, biologist Tomás Pérez, deputy director of the Fundación Ciencia y Vida, made a catastrophic preview of what could happen in the country’s capital, because the projections are similar to those of nations that had a drastic acceleration of those infected.

“All the countries,” he explained, “spent between one and two months in that situation, it is important to understand: this is not something that will end in two more weeks. How much are we going to be climbing until we reach the peak ?; That will depend on the measures that are imposed this week and how much we are able to respect them. If we keep doing things that bad, with permanent mobility, with millions of permits (to leave home), thousands of them daily, with 60 percent permanent mobility, that doesn’t make any sense; what is going to happen is that we are going to continue to rise for one to two months until we can go down. ”

And he finished: That is going to be terrible, a situation potentially very similar to the one experienced by Spain or Italy. We have to be able to go down the curve and that is only possible with measures that reduce people’s mobility. But here the fault is not the worker who must go out to earn their daily bread; the fault lies with those who force them to continue attending their jobs.

Yesterday, the government renewed until Friday, June 5 the total quarantine that has affected Santiago for almost two weeks; meanwhile, it was announced that the unemployment rate reached 15.6 percent of the workforce – more than 1,500,000 people, the worst record in 35 years.

