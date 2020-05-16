The President of Ausbanc Luis Pineda has ensured that some life insurances may be left uncharged by the coronavirus. Pineda has stated in an interview on Intereconomía TV that he has known cases in which the life insurance contracted by the deceased has been left uncharged due to ignorance of the heirs.

“Sometimes we contract services like cards that include life insurance in the package. In these moments of tremendous pain there are many insurances that people are unaware of, others that have forced us to contract, and insurers or Bank entities they do not communicate to the beneficiaries that the insurance exists ».

“We have met people who have evicted him from his house and then there was insurance that covered him. I am aware that now the authorities of the General Directorate of Insurance From this country, when they speak in foreign countries, I know that they boast that we are the only country in the world that has an online insurance registry. Last year more than 400,000 people accessed this registry and 250,000 of them found out that they had insurance that they did not know, “Pineda said.

Pineda has asked consumers to enter the website of the Ministry of Justice and to search for “Life Coverage Insurance Registry” to find out if a deceased person could have taken out insurance.

Pineda has also pointed out that there is an irregular situation regarding private vehicle insurance, which is being paid without there being circulation in the car: «If a life or an orphan finds out about this reality, I am happy. There are millions of policyholders who have compulsory insurance and have been paying for the vehicle insurance without there being a risk to cover and they would have to return that part to me.