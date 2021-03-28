Pineapples made in Lanús

From 21.55 on this Saturday and with television on TyC Sports, Lanús will receive a night full of fists and pineapples. Three Olympic fighters will perform at the Antonio Rotili del Granate Microstadium.

The great star of the night will be Alberto palmetta (15-1, 11 KO), WBA international welterweight champion, who will face Mexican José Herrera (23-10, 23 KO) in the first defense of his crown obtained in August last year against Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-5-3, 6 KO). At the age of 30, he is following an upward path internationally.

The Cordovan will also fight Alberto Melian (8-2, 5KO), Fedebol super bantamweight champion and Argentine representative at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, against the undefeated Dominican Frency Fortunato Saya (10-0, 8 KO). By last, Mirco Neck, bronze medal at the Olympic Games. de la Juventud Buenos Aires 2018 and with a record of three victories in the same number of professional fights, he goes against Santiago’s Hector Gusman (15-7, 9 KO) in the super bantamweight category.

