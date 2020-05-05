Pineapple juice: Reinforcement for our defenses | Unsplash

Pineapple juice, like natural fruit or vegetable juices, has long been used as a main remedy to lose weight, since It has properties to improve our digestive, respiratory and immune systems.

In addition, pineapple juice is used as the base for various drinks and desserts to give it a better flavor. This tropical fruit is related to multiple benefits for the body so it is not surprising that it is an ally in our home for health.

Pineapple is a fruit that stands out for containing a large amount of Vitamin C which is the main component of several of our home remedies to maintain perfect skin. On the other hand, it contains antioxidants and minerals that complement the functioning of our system.

The benefits of drinking pineapple juice

Strengthens the defenses of our immune system

The pile juice eliminates infections caused by bacteria and helps in urinary infections due to its high concentration of vitamin C. It also contains bromelain, which is in charge of increasing our body’s defenses. On top of that, it acts as a natural anticoagulant, it is rich in manganese.

Pineapple is a natural source of antioxidants, and its main enzyme helps break down protein easily. Reduces bloating and stomach pain such as heartburn. In addition it also has high levels of fiber for constipation.

Pineapple juice: Reinforcement for our defenses. Unsplash





Combat respiratory problems

Frequent consumption of pineapple helps reduce the risk of respiratory problems such as bronchitis and asthma. Because it has a compound called beta-carotene and contains vitamin A that helps vision, skin and mucosa.

Visit our YouTube channel

.