Pine joins the free games on the Epic Games Store

In the midst of the media and judicial war between Epic Games and Apple, and even after having revealed the enormous amounts disbursed to acquire them, Epic has not trembled its finger when publishing his new free game, Pine.

Thus, repeating the same pattern as always, the game will be available through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account, access the game page (or click on this direct link), add it to our purchase with the total discount, and complete the purchase to have it unlocked for all life in our library.

We can also add them directly from the Epic Games launcher, where they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home, which will redirect us to the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be exchanged for free for one week, being your Deadline next Thursday, May 13 until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

More about Pine

A game of simulation, action and adventure in an open world set in a simulation universe in which humans never reached the top of the food chain.

In the beautiful world of Albamare, you will step into the shoes of Hue, an intelligent young man who will have to explore, trade and make his way in a dynamic world full of creatures much smarter than humans. Fight with or against different species and find a new home for your human tribe.

Minimum requirements Pine

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit) Processor: Any 3.2 GHz Quad Core processor Memory: 8 GB of RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or equivalent Storage: 4 GB of available space DirectX: Version 9.0c

.