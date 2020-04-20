Another special video clip that I wanted to share with you on these uncertain days and that in many moments are endured thanks to music. I have never brought those of Utrera, Pinball Wizard, to Pupilandia for the simple reason that I already covered them in Wild creatures (Article HERE) for a more than obvious reason, his Spanish Bomb Memphis Jiménez. The Sevillian band left a huge taste in the Salvaje website and I have always been informed of their movements while waiting for a new job that, if it had not been for the fucking bug, perhaps we would already be listening to it or on the verge of doing it. Taking advantage, while we are here, I tell you that the band carried out a ‘crowfunding’ at the beginning of the year and that they ended successfully to close all the ins and outs around their highly anticipated second album that will be titled Make Millenials Great Again (2020). But hey, the coverage of the new collection of songs will be done in the future (hopefully soon) because today I only come to show you a very special video clip. Jump and we’ll talk about it if that …

Well, that cover corresponds to one of the standars of The who, precisely the band from which they took their name and to which they turn again with the immortal and legendary classic Behing Blue EyesYes, based on the one published Limp Bizkit when they were on the crest of the wave at the beginning of the century.

The clip has been recorded at home, as is already becoming a custom in the circumstances in which we find ourselves, and the assembly and editing have been carried out by David Gatica Soto. Seville’s version for me is clearly superior to that of the cocoon of Fred Durst, I like to listen to it with a powerful and suggestive female voice like that of Memphis without their accustomed ripped vocals, but also with those piano arrangements, the occasional loop and filters, programmed drums, children’s xylophones (…) and those folded guitars of Joey DeadCat in Spanish and electric. I am not going to extend more, the band is plugged in and in a good mood, you will see, and it shows that they did not want to offer something seedy and homemade but quite the opposite, even with the composition and filters used in the video clip. ENJOY !!!…