A piñata factory in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, revealed that they have for sale the piñata of Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion.

The now famous piñata has written the message Stay at home, which has been part of a protection campaign for citizens.

The piñata is 2 pieces, next to it we can see another piñata, a little smaller in the shape of the v1rus and a mouthpiece that can be removed.

This piñatería has other famous piñatas related to politics such as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa. It is worth mentioning that the secretary has gained great popularity for giving his lectures on this subject, being already admired by many on social networks.

The piñata factory published the image on Facebook, where users quickly went viral, as it seemed super funny and has even caused many memes and funny messages to be generated about it.

The piñatería wrote: “The tamer of the coronavirus … Rockstar, epidemiologist, well done, the beautiful and unique Dr. Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez … #QuedateEnCasa”, attracting the attention of thousands.

The original publication has been shared a lot and has hundreds of comments, however, on social networks such as Twitter, images and other unofficial publications are being shared, which are not from the piñatería, as it is what usually happens on that platform.

The heroin piñata Susana Distancia has also been shared, which has been created by the government to promote the necessary social distancing in these days of crisis.

